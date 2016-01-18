The Microbiome Links Seres And Nestlé …

Seres Therapeutics is joining with Nestlé Health Science to develop drugs that harness the gut microbiome to treat Clostridium difficile infection and inflammatory bowel disease. Seres will receive $120 million up front and could get up to $1.9 billion in total payments. In exchange it will give Nestlé rights outside the U.S. and North America to its lead candidate, SER-109, as well as other products. SER-109, which has completed a Phase Ib/II study, treats C. difficile infection with spores of beneficial bacteria derived from stool samples. Nestlé also invested in Seres twice last year.
