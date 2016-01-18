… Plus Enterome And Big Pharma Firms

The French biotech firm Enterome has signed deals with two big pharma companies to develop drugs derived from the gut microbiome. Enterome will work with Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech unit to discover targets and bioactive molecules related to Crohn’s disease. With Takeda Pharmaceutical it will research and develop drugs directed at microbiome targets involved with gastrointestinal disorders. In both deals Enterome is eligible for up-front payments plus research funding.
