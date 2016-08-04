Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

GSK and Verily launch Galvani Bioelectronics

Drug giant and tech firm form a company to create therapies that use implantable devices

by Ann M. Thayer
August 4, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

[+]Enlarge
Credit: GlaxoSmithKline
Galvani Bioelectronics envisions putting electronic devices around nerve bundles to treat diseases as depicted in this drawing.
Artist drawing of an electronic device around a nerve fiber.
Credit: GlaxoSmithKline
Galvani Bioelectronics envisions putting electronic devices around nerve bundles to treat diseases as depicted in this drawing.

GlaxoSmithKline has joined with Verily Life Sciences to set up Galvani Bioelectronics, which will focus on treating chronic illnesses by controlling electrical impulses in the body. GSK and Verily, the former Google Life Sciences business, will initially invest up to $718 million over seven years to support R&D at Galvani.

Having made a concerted push into the bioelectronics area in 2012, GSK will now put its in-house efforts into Galvani for a 55% stake. The start-up will be housed at GSK’s Stevenage, England, R&D site with research also conducted in South San Francisco. Kris Famm, GSK’s vice president of bioelectronics R&D, will become Galvani’s president.

Galvani will combine GSK’s capabilities with Verily’s technical expertise in miniaturizing low-power electronics and in developing implantable devices, data analytics, and software for clinical applications. Galvani will initially employ about 30 scientists, engineers, and clinicians.

GSK says it has already seen encouraging proof of principle results in animal models in a range of diseases. And it anticipates that the first bioelectronic therapies could be ready for approval within 10 years. To achieve this, Galvani will focus on showing clinical evidence in inflammatory, metabolic, and endocrine disorders, including diabetes.

Although neurostimulators are available to treat epilepsy, pain, and other conditions, GSK envisions much tinier devices attached directly to nerves. These devices will be designed with better clinical insight and more precise neural control, the company claims. Ultimately, the goal is to close the therapeutic loop by having devices that can measure conditions, analyze data, and adjust treatment as needed.

To advance its bioelectronics agenda, GSK spent $50 million in 2013 to set up Action Potential Venture Capital, which has invested in at least five companies. Last month, one of these, SetPoint Medical, reported clinical trial data demonstrating that stimulating the vagus nerve with an implantable bioelectronic device inhibits cytokine production and significantly reduces rheumatoid arthritis symptoms (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2016, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1605635113).

GSK has also established a network of about 50 research collaborations. In late 2014, it launched a $5 million Innovation Challenge Fund to support academic and small company bioelectronics-related R&D teams. Three finalist teams remain and GSK hopes to award a $1 million prize by year-end.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Brain organoid start-up System1 Biosciences raises $25 million for neuropsychiatric drug discovery
Sanofi signs with Google unit on drug/electronics combinations
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
GSK and Verily launch Galvani Bioelectronics

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE