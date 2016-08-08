Innospec acquires Huntsman surfactants

Innospec has agreed to acquire Huntsman Corp.’s European surfactants business for $225 million. Based in Belgium, the business has annual sales of around $230 million from plants in France, Italy, and Spain. Innospec says the purchase is in keeping with its desire to expand in the personal care sector. Huntsman says it is committed to its remaining surfactants businesses in the U.S. and Australia, which it describes as being backward integrated into essential feedstocks.
