Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

DuPont, ADM Unveil Route To Biobased Polyester

Renewable Chemistry: Low-cost method for making key monomer enables a sugar-derived plastic for bottles

by Alexander H. Tullo
January 25, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Strucures of fructose and furan dicarboxylic methyl ester.

DuPont and agriculture giant Archer Daniels Midland have unveiled a process to make furan dicarboxylic methyl ester (FDME) from fructose. The companies plan on reacting the chemical with 1,3-propanediol to make a new biobased packaging polymer.

FDME is the methyl ester of furandicarboxylic acid (FDCA), which the Department of Energy earlier identified as an important potential biobased chemical building block.

The Dutch firm Avantium has been promoting FDCA as a raw material to make polyethylene furanoate (PEF), which it bills as a biobased alternative to the conventional packaging polyester polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

DuPont is developing a different polymer, polytrimethylene furandicarboxylate (PTF), which is synthesized by reacting FDME with 1,3-propanediol made at its Tennessee joint venture with Tate & Lyle. Like PEF, PTF boasts better gas barrier properties than PET.

In addition to packaging applications such as beverage bottles, ADM and DuPont say, they see potential for their new polymer in fiber and engineering plastic applications.

FDME can furthermore form PEF when reacted with ethylene glycol.

DuPont and ADM say they were working independently on a route to FDME and combined their efforts about three years ago. The process they developed uses chemical catalysis to convert fructose and methanol into FDME. DuPont says the setup is lower-cost than existing processes to make FDCA.

The two companies plan to build a 60-metric-ton-per-year demonstration facility at ADM’s complex in Decatur, Ill. Avantium, meanwhile, has been working with Coca-Cola and Danone to develop PEF. The company intends to detail its plans for its first commercial-scale FDCA plant later this quarter.

William Tittle, a principal at the consulting firm Nexant, says PEF and PTF are superior polymers to PET because of their strong barrier properties. However, a new polymer could end up contaminating the healthy recycling system for PET bottles. “The bugaboo is, what do you do about recycling?” he says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Pepsi joins consortium for biobased bottles
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DuPont, ADM pilot the biobased monomer FDME
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Eastman FDCA process goes to Origin

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE