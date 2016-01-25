M&G Chemicals Eyes More Polyester

M &G Chemicals is planning a 10% increase in the size of the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plant it is building in Corpus Christi, Texas. The facility, expected to be the world’s largest single-line plant for the resin, now will have at least 1.1 million metric tons per year of PET capacity when it opens in the second half of the year, the firm says. A plant making the raw material purified terephthalic acid also will be boosted by 10% to more than 1.3 million metric tons, M&G says.
