Ferro adds two pigment businesses

Ferro has acquired the pigment businesses Cappelle Pigments and Delta Performance Products for a total of $60 million. The two firms are expected to have combined sales of $76 million this year. Cappelle, purchased for $56 million, makes inorganic and organic pigments used in coatings, inks, and plastics. The Delta transaction, for about $4 million, includes a business that makes concrete colorant blends using Ferro’s pigments. Ferro says the transactions will increase its technical capabilities.
