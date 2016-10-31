Emulate advances its organ emulation chip

Emulate and Laboratory Corp. of America’s Covance unit have formed a partnership to assess “organs on chips” technology for preclinical drug evaluation. Emulate will bring to the partnership its polymer chip, automated instrumentation, and software to predict human responses to medicines, chemicals, and toxins. The collaboration will seek to identify specific applications in which Emulate’s chip technology can enhance drug development. The work will begin with Emulate’s kidney chip.
