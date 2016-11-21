Corbion, Total in bioplastics venture

The French energy giant Total is buying into Corbion’s project to build a polylactic acid plant in Thailand. The plant, for which Corbion recently broke ground, will be able to produce 75,000 metric tons per year of the bioplastic. Each party will contribute $70 million to the venture. About $40 million of Corbion’s contribution will be in the form of its existing lactide monomer facility at the site. The partners predict that the polylactic acid market will grow 10–15% annually through 2025.
