ExxonMobil to build polyethylene plant

ExxonMobil is building a 650,000-metric-ton-per-year linear low-density polyethylene facility at its Beaumont, Texas, complex. The plant, already under construction, will expand polyethylene capacity at the site by 65% when it opens in 2019. In Texas, the company is already building an ethylene cracker in Baytown and two polyethylene units in Mont Belvieu. ExxonMobil expects to complete both of those projects next year. In addition, the company and Saudi Basic Industries are studying the construction of another ethylene cracker on the U.S. Gulf Coast.
