Jack Throck Watson, 77, died on Sept. 3 in Santa Rosa, Calif.
“After postdoctoral research at the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine and at the National Institute of Chemistry in Strasbourg, France, Jack joined the faculty at Vanderbilt University prior to moving to Michigan State University (MSU), where he remained for his career until retiring in 2006. As professor and director of the MSU Mass Spectrometry Facility, his laboratory studied peptides and proteins by various mass spectrometry methods. Jack’s passion for mentoring and teaching, his love of nature and commitment to its preservation, his enjoyment of a beautiful wine or delightful meal, and his pride in a hard day’s work are all part of his legacy.”—Robert E. Maleczka Jr., colleague
Most recent title: professor of chemistry, biochemistry, and molecular biology, MSU
Education: B.S., chemistry, Iowa State University, 1961; Ph.D., analytical chemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 1965
Survivors: daughter, Jennifer; and son, Brent
