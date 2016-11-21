Re: LGBT chemists

Online readers appreciated C&EN’s coverage of the LGBT chemistry landscape.
cenm.ag/lgbtchemists
Congrats for this article. Encouraging progress and advance in social issues for the scientific community! #waytogo
Miguel Suástegui (@msuastegui) via Twitter
Thanks for covering this important topic! People are people, and their skills should speak for themselves.
Joshua M. Crossney via Facebook
Thank you. ... It means a lot to me, as a gay engineer, to have things like this published.
Branden Bateman (@bxanden) via Twitter
The American Chemical Society’s 2015 IRS Form 990 is now available on ACS’s website. To access the information, go to www.acs.org and follow these instructions: Click on “About ACS,” and then click on “Financial,” which brings you to the “ACS Financial Information” page. Under the heading “ACS IRS Form 990,” click on “2015 IRS Form 990.”
Also see the related “Guide to Schedule J” for explanatory information regarding ACS executive compensation. If you have access problems, contact webmaster@acs.org.
