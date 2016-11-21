Robert I. Lemlich, 89, died on May 12 in Bellevue, Ky.
“Bob served in the Navy during World War II from 1944–46 and, after completing his education, became a licensed engineer in the state of New York in 1955 and in Ohio in 1956. He taught chemical engineering at the University of Cincinnati from 1952 until his retirement in 1985. Bob was a lifelong member of Mensa and a fellow of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers.”—Julie Green, niece
Most recent title: professor emeritus of chemical engineering, University of Cincinnati
Education: B.S., chemical engineering, New York University, 1948; Ph.D., chemical engineering, Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn, 1954
Survivor: predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth Ann
