Gallogly Gets SCI Medal

The Society of Chemical Industry, America Section, has named James L. Gallogly its Chemical Industry Medalist for 2016. He will receive the medal at a dinner in his honor at the Plaza Hotel in New York City on March 8. Gallogly was the CEO of LyondellBasell from 2009 to 2015. He earlier led Chevron Phillips Chemical from its formation in 2000 until 2006. Gallogly is currently a DuPont director.
