Oil and gas technology firm Aker Solutions has begun a five-month program to test its amine-based system for capturing carbon dioxide emissions from a waste-to-energy plant in Klemetsrud, near Oslo, Norway. It is the first time CO2 capture has been applied to a commercial waste-to-energy plant. “The tests will verify important operating parameters such as energy consumption, solvent degradation losses, and required solvent make up,” says Oscar Graff, Aker’s head of carbon capture and storage. Aker plans to capture up to 90% of the roughly 300,000 metric tons of CO2 the Klemetsrud plant emits. About 700 waste-to-energy plants exist worldwide.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter