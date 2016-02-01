Paul Barkan

Barkan, 80, died on March 24, 2015, in Palo Alto, Calif.
“For 35 years, my father taught at Westchester Community College and inspired generations of future chemists, doctors, toxicologists, and pharmacists. In 1984, he founded a nonprofit to develop programs for elementary, middle, and high school students to become excited about science. He was awarded the National Catalyst Award in 1987 by the Chemical Manufacturers Association and a Lifetime Service Award in 2003 by the American Chemical Society. He served as chair of the ACS New York Section in 1997 and led a symposium that brought together seven Nobel Laureates to talk about chemistry in the new millennium.”—David Barkan, son
Most recent title: emeritus professor of chemistry, Westchester Community College
Education: B.S., chemistry, City College of New York, 1956; M.S., organic chemistry, Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn, 1961
Survivors: son, David; and four grandchildren
