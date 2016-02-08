Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Smartphone Biosensors Go Straight To DVD

Spectrometry: DVD diffraction gratings could pave the way for cheaper smartphone point-of-care sensors

by Matt Davenport
February 8, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Li Research Group
Light travels through a cuvette (left) and lenses in the black tube before passing through the DVD grating and into the phone’s camera.
This photo shows a new spectrometer creating a rainbow display on a smartphone.
Credit: Li Research Group
Light travels through a cuvette (left) and lenses in the black tube before passing through the DVD grating and into the phone’s camera.

Lei Li of Washington State University has been captivated by the idea of using smartphones to perform spectrophotometry since researchers at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign (UIUC), introduced it a few years ago. Because smartphones are ubiquitous and inexpensive compared with conventional analytical instruments, smartphone spectrometers are promising tools for performing biosensing assays and medical diagnostics outside the clinic or laboratory. Li and his team are working to make these smartphone devices even more accessible with an assist from another cheap and common technology—the DVD (ACS Sens. 2016, DOI: 10.1021/acssensors.5b00204). UIUC-style smartphone spectrometers rely on diffraction gratings to spread white light into a rainbow spectrum before entering a phone’s camera lens. That spectrum can then be used in spectroscopic assays, such as ELISA. But commercial glass diffraction gratings cost around $100, Li says. Plastic chips cut from $1.00 DVDs can diffract light into useful spectra, the team demonstrated. The researchers spiked cuvettes of tap water with paraoxon and showed that their platform could detect the toxin at nanomolar concentrations, which is comparable to the performance of commercial instruments, Li tells C&EN.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE