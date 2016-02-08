WCC Awards 2016 Travel Grants

Eleven women chemists have been selected to receive travel grant awards sponsored by the ACS Women Chemists Committee and Eli Lilly & Co. The grant program provides funding for undergraduate, graduate, and postdoctoral women chemists to travel to scientific meetings to present the results of their research.
The winners are Brittany Armstrong, University of California, Davis; Lauren Brown, University of Tennessee; Eileen Burke, University of Wisconsin, Madison; Courtney Downes, University of Southern California; Amanda Graves, University of Vermont; Jade Horton, University of Nevada, Reno; Jennifer Kennemur, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign; Natasha Khatri, Georgetown University; Amanda Le Sueur, Indiana University, Bloomington; Jacquelyne Read, New York University; and Elizabeth Santos, Michigan State University.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter