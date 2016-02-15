Altana Ups Beer Sealants In China

Actega, a unit of Germany’s Altana, will build a second production line for polyvinyl chloride-free beer bottle closure sealants at its site in Foshan, China. The firm will supply the material to the beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev, which in China sells both international brands such as Budweiser and local brands including Jinling and Sedrin. Closure sealants prevent ingress of oxygen and egress of carbon dioxide.
