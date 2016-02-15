Bayer Refuses To Cancel Pesticide

Bayer’s crop science division is challenging EPA’s request for the company to voluntarily cancel uses of the insecticide flubendiamide in the U.S. The company is seeking an administrative hearing to review the product’s safety data. EPA claims that flubendiamide may pose a health risk to organisms that live in sediments in waters near agricultural areas. Bayer believes that EPA’s concerns are based on theoretical models and assumptions that exaggerate environmental risk. “We are disappointed the EPA places so much trust on computer modeling and predictive capabilities when real-world monitoring shows no evidence of concern after seven years of safe use,” says Peter Coody, Bayer’s vice president of environmental safety. Bayer maintains that flubendiamide is a critical pest management tool, particularly for tree nut growers. The pesticide is approved for use on more than 200 crops in the U.S. Growers would be forced to use older, less effective, and potentially more toxic chemicals to manage pests, Bayer argues.
