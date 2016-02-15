Clarence E. (Larry) Avery Jr.

Avery, 94, died on Oct. 10, 2015, in Park Ridge, N.J.
“Larry’s filtration career began in 1954 as a filter press/filter paper sales engineer. In 1962, Larry founded Avery Filter Co., in Westwood, N.J. (The business remains in the family.) Larry loved his job and worked at his company for the next 50 years until the age of 92. An avid piano player and jazz enthusiast, Larry continued to play music throughout his life. Whenever a conference was held at a hotel with a piano, you could be sure that Larry would not hesitate to entertain, playing a long list of jazz standards from his repertoire, much to the delight of the attendees.”—Carol Avery, daughter-in-law
Most recent title: founder, president, and technical director, Avery Filter Co.
Education: B.S., chemical engineering, University of Rochester, 1942; M.B.A., New York University, 1952
Survivors: longtime partner, Patricia Byrnes; former wife, Diane; daughters, Juliet and Tracy; sons, Scott, Quentin, and Sean; and five grandchildren
