Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Clarence E. (Larry) Avery Jr.

February 15, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Avery Jr.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Quentin Avery
Photo of Clarence E. (Larry) Avery Jr.
Credit: Quentin Avery

Avery, 94, died on Oct. 10, 2015, in Park Ridge, N.J.

“Larry’s filtration career began in 1954 as a filter press/filter paper sales engineer. In 1962, Larry founded Avery Filter Co., in Westwood, N.J. (The business remains in the family.) Larry loved his job and worked at his company for the next 50 years until the age of 92. An avid piano player and jazz enthusiast, Larry continued to play music throughout his life. Whenever a conference was held at a hotel with a piano, you could be sure that Larry would not hesitate to entertain, playing a long list of jazz standards from his repertoire, much to the delight of the attendees.”—Carol Avery, daughter-in-law

Most recent title: founder, president, and technical director, Avery Filter Co.

Education: B.S., chemical engineering, University of Rochester, 1942; M.B.A., New York University, 1952

Survivors: longtime partner, Patricia Byrnes; former wife, Diane; daughters, Juliet and Tracy; sons, Scott, Quentin, and Sean; and five grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: James Spindler
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Theodore Anthony Del Donno
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Everett R. Greene

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE