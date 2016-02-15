Esselen Award Goes To Timothy Swager

Timothy M. Swager, John D. MacArthur Professor of Chemistry and director of the Deshpande Center for Technological Innovation at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is the recipient of the Gustavus John Esselen Award for Chemistry in the Public Interest, presented annually by the ACS Northeastern Section. The award honors outstanding scientific achievement in scientific and technical work that contributes to the public well-being and has thereby communicated positive values of the chemical profession.
Swager is being recognized for his development of very sensitive chemical sensing systems with a wide range of applications, from medicine to food safety. His contributions to society include his service as cochair of the National Academy of Sciences Board on Chemical Sciences & Technology and his work with Harvard University faculty in founding the Future Faculty Workshop to assist underrepresented minorities in charting a path to successful academic careers.
Swager will receive the award during a ceremony on April 7 at Harvard. His talk is titled “Chemical/Biological Sensing: Science & Real-World Applications.”
