European Pharma Service Firms Expand

Responding to increasing demand for quality-control services, the Swiss contract research firm Solvias has opened a quality-control laboratory at its facility in Kaiseraugst. The expansion boosts physical-chemical quality control for both small molecules and biopharmaceuticals, concentrating on analysis of Phase III and commercial products. Meanwhile, Selvita, a Polish pharmaceutical services firm, has leased lab space in Poznań, Poland, where it expects to employ 50 people, primarily chemists and biologists, by midyear. The facility constitutes a 20% increase in the company’s lab space.
