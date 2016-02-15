Gregory C. Turk

Turk, 63, died on Feb. 10, 2015, in Frederick, Md.
“Turk joined the National Bureau of Standards, now the National Institute of Standards & Technology, in 1976 as a research chemist. He was a pioneer of laser-enhanced ionization spectroscopy, coauthoring a book on the subject. He spent a sabbatical year at the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre in Ispra, Italy. From 2002 to 2014, he was leader of the Inorganic Chemical Metrology Group at NIST. For the past decade, he represented the U.S. on the International Committee for Weights & Measures. Turk was also part of an effort to measure the molar mass of silicon and redefine the kilogram through Avogadro’s constant.”—William MacCrehan, colleague at NIST
Most recent title: supervisory research chemist, NIST
Education: B.A., chemistry, Rutgers University, 1973; Ph.D., analytical chemistry, University of Maryland, College Park, 1978
Survivors: wife, Katherine; daughters, Judith, Carolyn West, and Elizabeth Setton; and five grandchildren
