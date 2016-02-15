Hauer, 73, died on July 19, 2015, in Hilton Head Island, S.C.
“Harold was born in the Bronx, N.Y. He worked for Hercules for 34 years. He coauthored three patents relating to chemical analysis instrumentation. In retirement, he was very active in science fairs, lifelong learning, and the World Affairs Council.”—family of Harold Hauer
Most recent title: research fellow, Hercules
Education: B.S., chemistry, City College of New York, 1962; Ph.D., analytical chemistry, Purdue University, 1970
Survivors: wife, Helen; daughter, Sharon; and a granddaughter
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter