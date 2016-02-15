Koch Invests In Pathway Biologic

Koch Biological Solutions, a subsidiary of Koch Industries, has taken an equity stake in Pathway Biologic, an agriculture start-up based in Plant City, Fla. Pathway develops plant growth promoters based on rhizobacteria. These root-zone inoculants, the firm claims, enhance soil health, optimize plant growth, and improve efficiency of water and fertilizer. Koch says it will collaborate with Pathway to bring new products to market. In 2014, Koch acquired the plant sciences firm Mendel Biotechnology.
