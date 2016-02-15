Mars Is Latest To Ax Synthetic Colors

In what it describes as a “massive undertaking,” Mars, the company behind M&M’s candy, says it will remove synthetic colors from all of its confections, foods, and drinks. The announcement follows similar vows by rivals Hershey and Nestlé and cereal giants General Mills and Kellogg’s. In the U.K., M&M’s already sport natural colors made from curcumin, carmine, caramel, carotene, beets, and anthocyanins. Developing new formulations for all 50 of its brands will take about five years, Mars says.
