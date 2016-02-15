Remsen Award To Charles Lieber

Charles M. Lieber, chair of the department of chemistry and chemical biology at Harvard University, is the recipient of the 2016 Remsen Award, presented by the ACS Maryland Section for outstanding achievement in chemistry. The award is named after Ira Remsen, Johns Hopkins University’s first professor of chemistry and second president.
Lieber pioneered the synthesis of a broad range of nanoscale materials, the characterization of the unique physical properties of these materials, and the development of methods of hierarchical assembly of nanoscale wires. He has demonstrated the applications of these materials in nanoelectronics, nanocomputing, biological and chemical sensing, neurobiology, and nanophotonics. He will present the Remsen Lecture in May at Johns Hopkins.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter