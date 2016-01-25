Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pollution

MRI Patients Flush Gadolinium Into San Francisco Bay

Pollution: Trend points to need to evaluate new wastewater policies and treatment technologies

by Jyllian Kemsley
January 25, 2016
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

IN THE BAY
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Environ. Sci. Technol.
Gadolinium concentrations in the southern part of the San Francisco Bay have increased substantially in the last two decades.
A graph of gadolinium concentrations in San Francisco Bay from 1993 to 2013.
Credit: Environ. Sci. Technol.
Gadolinium concentrations in the southern part of the San Francisco Bay have increased substantially in the last two decades.

Gadolinium contamination of the San Francisco Bay has increased significantly in the past decade, likely due to the element’s use in magnetic resonance imaging contrast agents, according to a water sample analysis (Environ. Sci. Technol. 2016, DOI: 10.1021/acs.est.5b04322).

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is commonly used to evaluate medical issues, such as knee injuries or digestive problems. But the imaging requires injection of a contrast agent, which is commonly a gadolinium complex. After the MRI is done, patients excrete the complex in urine and flush it to sewage.

Use of gadolinium contrast agents started in the late 1980s. Vanessa Hatje, now at the Federal University of Bahia, along with Kenneth W. Bruland and A. Russell Flegal at the University of California, Santa Cruz, looked for gadolinium and other rare earth elements in San Francisco Bay water samples collected from 1993 to 2013. In the southern part of the bay, which is surrounded by medical and industrial centers and receives their wastewater, all of the elements showed increases over the time period studied. Gadolinium in particular increased from 23.2 pmol/kg in 1993 to 171.4 pmol/kg in 2013.

Although little is known about rare earth element biogeochemistry and toxicology, the concentrations right now are low enough not to be much of a concern, the researchers note. However, the increases suggest that environmental regulators may need to consider new wastewater policies and treatment technologies.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Remnants of pharmaceutical and recreational drugs found in New York City rivers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fluoride hot spots identified in groundwater aquifers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nitrate Pollution May Trigger Uranium Release Into Groundwater

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE