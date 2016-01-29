Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Massachusetts Warns Gilead About Hepatitis Drug Prices

Making people overpay for cure results in ‘massive public harm,’ attorney general says.

by Rick Mullin
January 29, 2016
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

POSTER DRUG
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Todd Smith/Digital World Biology
Gilead’s Sovaldi (sofosbuvir) offers a cure for hepatitis C at a price of $84,000 per course of treatment.
A ball and stick model of Sovaldi (sofosbuvir).
Credit: Todd Smith/Digital World Biology
Gilead’s Sovaldi (sofosbuvir) offers a cure for hepatitis C at a price of $84,000 per course of treatment.

Gilead Sciences has received a letter of warning from the attorney general of Massachusetts saying that levying high prices for its new hepatitis C virus (HCV) drugs may constitute an unfair trade practice in violation of Massachusetts law and that the state may pursue legal action if the company does not lower the prices.

Noting that the drugs, Sovaldi and Harvoni, costing $84,000 and $94,500, respectively, per course of treatment, offer a cure to patients, Attorney General Maura Healey claims in her Jan. 22 letter that Gilead is “pricing the treatment in a manner that effectively allows HCV to continue spreading through vulnerable populations, as opposed to eradicating the disease altogether.” This, she says, “results in massive public harm.” Healey further contends that Gilead has “enjoyed staggering profits” from sales of the drugs, citing a recent U.S. Senate Committee on Finance report claiming that Gilead pursued an aggressive pricing strategy for the drugs that netted the company $20.6 billion, after rebates, in the first 21 months that they were on the market.

Gilead, which has defended its pricing based on savings to the health care system accrued through the drug’s cure of a disease, says it has requested a meeting with Healey to discuss its efforts to make the drug available to patients.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Gilead wins reversal in $2.5 billion dispute with Merck
Biogen’s patent on Tecfidera upheld
Patent office upholds validity of Shire drug patent

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE