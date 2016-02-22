Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Codexis sues EnzymesWorks and founder over trade secret theft

Biocatalysts maker says competitor is poaching customers by selling copycat products at reduced prices

by Marc S. Reisch
February 22, 2016
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

A picture of Codexis scientists at the firm’s Redwood City, Calif., labs.
Credit: Codexis
Codexis scientists at the firm’s Redwood City, Calif., labs.

Enzyme developer Codexis has filed suit against China-based competitor EnzymeWorks and its founder Junhua (Alex) Tao for stealing trade secrets and infringing on Codexis patents. Tao denies the allegation along with accusations that EnzymeWorks is poaching customers by selling copycat products at low prices.

In its complaint, filed on Feb. 19 in a California federal court, Redwood City, Calif.-based Codexis is asking the court for an injunction against Tao’s alleged infringement and unspecified monetary damages to be determined at a trial.

Codexis and EnzymeWorks both sell enzymes as biocatalysts for pharmaceutical and fine chemical synthesis. Their use is growing because they tend to be more environmentally friendly than traditional catalysts. They also can enable enantioselective transformations.

“Codexis undertakes litigation rarely and reluctantly,” says CEO John Nicols. “But this form of blatant disrespect for intellectual property harms not only our business and ultimately our shareholders but also our customers.”

Reached by email, Tao, a chemist with a Ph.D. from New Mexico State University, says Codexis’ claims “are inaccurate and inappropriate.” He declines to elaborate until he can consult with his lawyers.

Between 2004 and 2006, while working for Pfizer, Tao led a joint research project between Pfizer and Codexis to develop biocatalysts for pharmaceutical synthesis. During this project, Codexis claims, Tao gained proprietary knowledge of Codexis’ products.

Tao started up EnzymeWorks in 2010, after which he successfully recruited former Codexis scientists as part of “a deliberate plan to copy Codexis’ enzymes and misappropriate Codexis’ trade secrets,” Codexis says.

With the help of those scientists, EnzymeWorks has been able to sell “100% exact molecular copies” of Codexis products, according to Codexis. Because enzymes are typically hundreds of amino acids long, Codexis says, “it is statistically impossible” for EnzymeWorks to “coincidentally” develop those products on its own.

EnzymeWorks is based in Zhangjiagang, China. According to its website, the firm maintains a 6,000-m2 R&D facility focused on enzyme development and scale-up. It also has a 25,000-m2 manufacturing complex in China and an outpost in San Diego.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Chinese court rules in Novozymes’ favor
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Codexis sues EnzymesWorks and founder over trade secret theft
Invista Wins China Trade-Secret Case

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE