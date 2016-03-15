Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

ACS Meeting News: Putting enzymes in a cage to clean up the environment

by Michael Torrice
March 15, 2016
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: ACS Nano
Researchers packaged manganese peroxidase (yellow) in vault particles (blue) by modifying the enzyme with a domain (green) that binds the enzyme to the inside of the vaults.
Credit: ACS Nano
Researchers packaged manganese peroxidase (yellow) in vault particles (blue) by modifying the enzyme with a domain (green) that binds the enzyme to the inside of the vaults.

To clean up contaminated soil or water, environmental engineers can turn to Nature for help. This approach, called bioremediation, sometimes involves coaxing bacteria or fungi to use their inherent enzymatic machinery to chew up pollutants or transform the compounds into something less toxic.

Some engineers want to go around these microbial middlemen and deploy the enzymes alone. But naked enzymes aren’t stable in the environment for very long.

This week at the American Chemical Society national meeting in San Diego, researchers reported a way to protect bioremediation enzymes by packaging them in a protein cage.

Shaily Mahendra, an environmental engineer at the University of California, Los Angeles, who led the team, pointed out that bioremediation isn’t a new process engineers invented. Nature has always been cleaning up messes in the environment with organisms that repurpose molecules excreted by others. “If it weren’t for bioremediation, we’d be sitting on mountains of dinosaur waste right now,” she told C&EN.

Related: Yeast-Filled Fibers Could Treat Polluted Wastewater

Engineers have exploited this natural process for various environmental clean-up jobs. For example, crews added fertilizers to Alaskan beaches to get soil bacteria to consume oil spilled by the Exxon Valdez.

But what happens if the microbes present at a site don’t have the right enzymes to do the job? Some engineers propose adding the needed bacteria or fungi. But, Mahendra told C&EN, finding the right strain that will thrive in a particular environment could be tricky, and some scientists worry about disrupting the area’s natural microbial communities.

Applying contaminant-degrading enzymes to sites could be an alternative strategy.

On Monday, at a symposium in the Division of Environmental Chemistry, Mahendra’s graduate student Meng Wang described a way to possibly keep these enzymes folded and active in the environment. The strategy involves 70-nm-long protein-RNA complexes called vault particles, which are produced by fungi, birds, mammals, and most other eukaryotes. The function of these complexes in cells isn’t completely understood, but Mahendra’s biochemistry colleagues at UCLA have tested the particles as a way to deliver drugs or vaccines.

In the new work, the team put the enzyme manganese peroxidase inside vault particles. Peroxidases are known to oxidize and break down organic contaminants.

The researchers modified the gene for the peroxidase so that when cells synthesized the enzyme it had an added domain that helped the enzyme bind to the inside of the vault particles. The team used insect cells to produce the vaultcomponents, as well as the modified enzyme.

The particles enhanced the peroxidase’s activity in lab tests involving contaminants in solution. After 24 hours, the vault-packaged peroxidase consumed >90% of bisphenol A, a contaminant from plastic production, while the free enzyme broke down just 40%. Also, compared with free enzyme, the packaged peroxidase was more stable between 20 oC and 40 oC.

The team published some of these results last year (ACS Nano 2015, DOI: 10.1021/acsnano.5b04073).

So far the UCLA team has tested the particles on just a handful of contaminants, but Mahendra would like to eventually work with other enzymes that can break down different classes of pollutants, as well as test the strategy under field-like conditions.

Lee Blaney, an environmental engineer at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, said the vaults are a neat and novel strategy to increase the stability of enzymes for bioremediation. He thinks the team next needs to test the approach under more realistic conditions to see how other substances found in the environment, such as dissolved organic matter, might affect the stability and activity of the vaults and their enzymatic cargo.

Related Story: Nutrients Speed Oil Cleanup

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Patent Picks: Enzymatic Breakdown Of Biomass
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ionic Liquids Could Enhance Spread Of Antibiotic Resistance Genes

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE