The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

People

John R. Yates to Lead Journal of Proteome Research

Scripps professor is the journal’s new editor-in-chief

by Linda Wang
March 4, 2016
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of John Yates
Yates
Photo of John Yates.
Scripps Research Institute California professor John R. Yates has been named editor-in-chief of the Journal of Proteome Research, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Chemical Society, which also publishes C&EN. The journal focuses on new research in protein analysis and function.

“I’m excited to be taking on the leadership role of this flagship journal for the proteomics field,” Yates says. “There is a wealth of high-quality research and technical innovation coming out of proteomics, which is of fundamental importance to biology and medicine.

“Increasingly, proteomics in being used to look for both mechanisms of disease but also biomarkers for disease, and some proteomic methods are now starting to evolve into the clinic,” Yates adds.

Yates, who is Ernest W. Hahn Professor of Chemical Physiology and Molecular and Cellular Neuroscience at Scripps, succeeds William Hancock, who led the journal since its inception in 2002.

“John’s an excellent choice” to lead the journal into the future, Hancock continues. “He was one of the pioneers of the field of proteomics, particularly in the area of mass spec. He’s well-placed to keep the journal growing, particularly as mass spectrometry is such a key technology in proteomics.”

Yates’s “extensive relationships within the proteomics community, broad knowledge of the field, and editorial expertise will ensure that the journal can continue to serve the current and future needs of the proteomics community,” says Penelope Lewis, director of editorial development for ACS Publications.

Yates notes that the Journal of Proteome Research plans to expand its reach through Twitter, Facebook, and other social media outlets and “create greater awareness of the work that’s being published in the journal.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

