Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

UC Berkeley’s College of Chemistry spared

Realignment of the college is no longer on the table for dealing with campus’s structural deficit

by Celia Henry Arnaud
March 31, 2016
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

Photograph of buildings in the college of chemistry at University of California, Berkeley
Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Realignment of UC Berkeley’s College of Chemistry is no longer being considered for budget fix.

A petition to block dissolving the College of Chemistry at the University of California, Berkeley, has had the desired effect.

On March 25, Douglas S. Clark, dean of Berkeley’s College of Chemistry, informed the college community that realignment of the college was no longer under consideration as a way to address the university’s campus-wide budget woes.

The possibility of disbanding the college became widely known on Feb. 24 when Jonathan F. (Jo) Melville, a senior undergraduate, posted a petition to Chancellor Nicholas B. Dirks on the Change.org website, asking Dirks not to shutter the college and fold parts of it into the College of Letters & Science and College of Engineering.

In Clark’s letter to the community last week, he wrote, “I am certain that the outpouring of support from the CoC [College of Chemistry] community was crucial in persuading campus that the unique structure of the College of Chemistry is integral to its worldwide reputation, to the outstanding productivity of its renowned faculty, and to its strength as a fundraising and revenue-generating enterprise.”

That outpouring of support included more than 4,500 signatures on the Change.org petition; letters from the college’s five living Nobel laureate alumni and four of its National Medal of Science recipients; and e-mails, calls, and letters from numerous alumni and colleagues.

“I’m incredibly humbled by the immense support we gathered in such a short amount of time, and every day I feel privileged to work and learn here,” Melville says. “The overwhelming influx of communication from students, faculty, and alumni just goes to show the incredible support that the College of Chemistry has across the world, and the unique place it holds in the chemistry community.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
For director-at-large: Ingrid Montes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Berkeley College of Chemistry avoided reorganization
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Justine Roth

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE