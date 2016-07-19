Advertisement

Environment

U.S. Energy Department awards $40 million to speed nuclear waste cleanup

Multi-investigator research centers to focus on weapon production wastes

by Jessica Morrison
July 19, 2016
Nuclear waste storage tanks at Hanford site in Washington state.
Credit: DOE
Four new Department of Energy basic research centers will support nuclear waste cleanup efforts like those at Hanford, Wash., where radioactive waste has leaked from aging underground storage tanks.

Four new research centers announced on July 18 by the Department of Energy will collectively get up to $40 million to focus on a decades-old environmental problem: cleaning up nuclear waste from weapons production.

The centers will focus on chemical separation of nuclear waste streams and materials development for long-term containment.

Millions of cubic meters of nuclear waste remain at DOE sites from nuclear weapon research and production during the Cold War. Decades into remediation, the department has spent billions of dollars on cleanup efforts already, and optimistic estimates say the work could continue for another half century.

Many believe the effort has taken too long and cost too much, says Andrew R. Schwartz, a senior advisor for DOE’s Energy Frontier Research Centers (EFRC) program. Tapping into emerging science could help the agency accelerate the process and do it in safer and more cost-effective ways, he adds.

EFRCs are meant to work quickly on big energy problems. But the new centers’ basic research is not expected to have an impact on clean-up during the next year or two, Schwartz says.

“If we do this science now and the projects lead to new fundamental understanding, that might change the way we approach the cleanup problem in the future,” he says.

The multi-disciplinary, multi-investigator EFRCs on nuclear waste cleanup will be led from Florida State University, Ohio State University, University of South Carolina, and the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.

The new centers will join 32 existing EFRCs with research themes in a variety of energy-related topics, including biofuel conversion, carbon dioxide sequestration, and electrical energy storage. DOE says it will spend up to $40 million on the nuclear waste cleanup centers, awarding $2 million to $4 million per year to each for up to four years.

The EFRC program began in 2009. DOE poured $777 million into centers during the effort’s first five years.

