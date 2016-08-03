[+]Enlarge Credit: Richard Mosse

Alanna Schepartz, Milton Harris ’29 Ph.D. Professor of Chemistry and Professor of Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology at Yale University, has been appointed the new editor-in-chief of the ACS peer-reviewed journal Biochemistry.

She will begin her appointment on August 1, succeeding interim editor-in-chief Charles R. Sanders, who stepped in last year after the sudden death of Richard Armstrong, who had served as editor-in-chief of the journal for 12 years.

Since 2005, Schepartz has been an associate editor for the Journal of the American Chemical Society. Her research straddles the fields of biochemistry, chemical biology, and cell and synthetic biology, with a focus on understanding how macromolecular interactions control sophisticated biological processes such as information transfer, intracellular trafficking, and compartmentalization.

“With her broad knowledge of biochemical research, extensive relationships in the community, and outstanding editorial experience, I am confident that the journal will excel under her leadership and remain one of the most-cited titles in the field,” says James Milne, senior vice president of ACS Journals Publishing Group.

Schepartz says she is “supremely honored and thrilled. It’s a fantastic opportunity to develop a single journal known for outstanding, high-impact research on not only what biochemistry is, but also where biochemistry matters.”

She notes that big changes are coming to the journal. “I plan to change how the journal looks, what types of papers are accepted, even how papers in different subdisciplines are organized in each issue,” she says. “We will commission viewpoints pieces from experts in academia, industry, and finance, many more short, timely reviews, and initiate a new submission class focused solely on new methods. All of the great things about ACS journals—fast reviews by top scientists and no color or page charges—will of course remain unchanged.”

