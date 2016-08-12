Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Synthetic melanin makes color-changing skin

Humidity-driven hue shifting is fast and reversible

by Matt Davenport
August 12, 2016
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Watch synthetic melanin films reversibly change color with humidity in these real-time videos. Credit: Chem. Mater.

An artificial skin made with synthetic melanin nanoparticles would have chameleons turning green with envy were the lizards capable of such a petty emotion. The synthetic skin changes color faster than a chameleon’s, provided the humidity of the air surrounding the engineered film changes quickly enough (Chem. Mater. 2016, DOI: 10.1021/acs.chemmater.6b02127). Although the skin can switch its hue quicker than chameleons and other color-changers in nature, it was actually inspired by them, say the skin’s developers, led by Ali Dhinojwala of the University of Akron; Nathan C. Gianneschi of the University of California, San Diego; and Matthew D. Shawkey of the University of Ghent. Iridescent bird feathers, like those found on tree swallows, reversibly change color with changes in humidity. Scientists believe this is due to the swelling or shrinking of feather fibers as they take on or lose moisture, respectively. The artificial skin works faster but much in the same way, with stacks of nanoparticles made from polydopamine, a synthetic melanin, playing the role of the keratin structures. Films of the nanoparticles could therefore provide the basis for rapid and easy-to-read humidity sensors, the researchers say.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Artificial chameleon skin instantly changes color to match background
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chameleon inspires smart skin
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Synthetic melanin makes color-changing skin

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE