Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Obama pick for U.S. Chemical Safety Board has strong industry ties

If confirmed, Meidl would bring CSB to full complement of members

by Jeff Johnson, special to C&EN
November 28, 2016
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Pipeline & Hazardous Materials Safety Administration
Meidl
Photo of Rachel Meidl
Credit: Pipeline & Hazardous Materials Safety Administration
Meidl

Rachel A. Meidl was nominated by President Barack Obama earlier this month to serve on the U.S. Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board (CSB).

Meidl is currently deputy associate administrator for policy & programs in the Pipeline & Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHSMA) at the Department of Transportation, a position she has held for a year.

From 2012 to 2015, she was director of regulatory affairs for the American Chemistry Council, a chemical industry trade association.

As an industry advocate, Meidl was frequently at odds with CSB safety recommendations. For instance, in her comments on proposed regulations that had been advanced by CSB, she opposed application of inherently safer technologies and overhauls of federal regulations on process safety management and industrial facility risk management. She also argued against greater regulation of highly reactive chemicals.

CSB Chair Vanessa Sutherland is also a former official at PHMSA, a 600-employee agency that regulates the transportation of oil, natural gas, and other hazardous materials.

According to the White House, Meidl’s past experience includes several environmental health and safety positions at the University of California, San Diego. She began her career in 1997 as a contract manager and chemist at Clean Harbors Environmental Services.

If confirmed by the Senate, Meidl would bring the board to its full complement of five members for the first time since September 2011.

Her name is among 20 nominees for whom the president hopes to gain Senate approval in the waning days of his Administration.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE