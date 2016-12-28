C&EN’s 10 most popular articles from 2016

The University of Hawaii explosion, the Flint water crisis, and the first confirmed example of six-coordinate carbon topped our list of most-read stories in 2016.
The root cause was failure to recognize and control the hazards of explosive gas mixture, investigation report says
Without effective treatment steps to control corrosion, Flint’s water leached high levels of lead from the city’s pipes
Chemists obtain elusive crystal structure of hexamethylbenzene dication, confirming its nonclassical structure with a six-coordinate carbon atom
Less federal research funding and regulation expected; expansion of legal marijuana could be a boon for analytical testing companies
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning takes a peek inside the delectable molecular world of chocolate
Three chemists recognized for their work on mechanically interlocked molecules
European regulators worry about the inks used to make body decorations, which can be repurposed from the car paint, plastics, and textile dye industries
Experts see the cuts to the illustrious unit as part of a trend that puts business first
Strong, conductive carbon-reinforced silk could be suitable for wearable electronics, biodegradable sensors, and medical implants
Personality, politics, death, and bad luck explain why the prize eluded these chemistry pioneers
Editor’s note: The news article about the University of Hawaii explosion posted on April 19, 2016, received the most views of any C&EN story published this year. It was part of a series of articles that we published as we learned more information about the explosion and subsequent investigation. The first article in the series, posted on March 21, 2016, was the fifth most-viewed story published this year. We’ve chosen to include only one story from this series, and it takes top billing. The most up-to-date version of the story, posted on July 7, 2016, is linked above.
