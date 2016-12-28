Advertisement

Lab Safety

C&EN’s 10 most popular articles from 2016

These are the chemistry stories from the past year that you read the most

by Jessica Morrison
December 28, 2016
Most Popular in Safety

The University of Hawaii explosion, the Flint water crisis, and the first confirmed example of six-coordinate carbon topped our list of most-read stories in 2016.

Credit: Honolulu Fire Department (1); Flintwaterstudy.org (2); Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. (3); Shutterstock (4); Andy Brunning/C&EN (5); Catherine Schröder/Unistra, Northwestern U., courtesy of Ben Feringa (6); SarDiuS/Shutterstock (7); DuPont (8); SarDiuS/Shutterstock (9); UC Berkeley Lawrence Berkeley National Lab (10)

1. University of Hawaii explosion seriously injures researcher

The root cause was failure to recognize and control the hazards of explosive gas mixture, investigation report says

2. How Lead Ended Up In Flint’s Tap Water

Without effective treatment steps to control corrosion, Flint’s water leached high levels of lead from the city’s pipes

3. Six bonds to carbon: Confirmed

Chemists obtain elusive crystal structure of hexamethylbenzene dication, confirming its nonclassical structure with a six-coordinate carbon atom

4. What Election 2016 means for the chemistry enterprise

Less federal research funding and regulation expected; expansion of legal marijuana could be a boon for analytical testing companies

5. Periodic graphics: chocolate chemistry

Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning takes a peek inside the delectable molecular world of chocolate

6. Molecular machines garner 2016 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Three chemists recognized for their work on mechanically interlocked molecules

7. What chemicals are in your tattoo?

European regulators worry about the inks used to make body decorations, which can be repurposed from the car paint, plastics, and textile dye industries

8. Why DuPont Shrunk Its Central Research Unit

Experts see the cuts to the illustrious unit as part of a trend that puts business first

9. Silkworms that eat carbon nanotubes and graphene spin tougher silk

Strong, conductive carbon-reinforced silk could be suitable for wearable electronics, biodegradable sensors, and medical implants

10. Notable chemists who should have won the Nobel

Personality, politics, death, and bad luck explain why the prize eluded these chemistry pioneers

Editor’s note: The news article about the University of Hawaii explosion posted on April 19, 2016, received the most views of any C&EN story published this year. It was part of a series of articles that we published as we learned more information about the explosion and subsequent investigation. The first article in the series, posted on March 21, 2016, was the fifth most-viewed story published this year. We’ve chosen to include only one story from this series, and it takes top billing. The most up-to-date version of the story, posted on July 7, 2016, is linked above.

