China’s BeiGene plans biologics plant

Beijing-based oncology drug discovery firm BeiGene is joining with the government of Guangzhou in southern China to build a $330 million biologic drug facility in the Guangzhou Development District. The venture will also fund biologic drug R&D in China. Under the agreement, $30 million will come from BeiGene and $150 million from Guangzhou. The venture will borrow the rest. BeiGene says it needs large-scale manufacturing facilities to ensure growth.
