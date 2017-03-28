Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Career Ladder

Career Ladder: Warren Samms

From science-loving Wichita schoolboy to crime-solving chemist

by Ryan Cross, special to C&EN
March 28, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Warren Samms
Warren Samms (right) and his elementary science fair project of a cabbage acid/base indicator.
Credit: Courtesy of Warren Samms

1990s
Early experimentation

 

While his peers in Wichita, Kan., were making a mess with baking soda volcanoes, Warren Samms (right) favored a cabbage acid/base indicator for his elementary science fair experiment. “At the time, it felt like being an actual scientist rather than playing with a neat toy.”

1999
Organic or bust


[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Warren Samms
Warren Samms (right) and his influential organic chemistry professor Kathryn Boyle (left) at his Friends University graduation.
Credit: Courtesy of Warren Samms

Samms stayed in Wichita for college, majoring in chemistry and biology at Friends University. “When I got to my second semester of organic chemistry, I had a problem,” he says. “Jazz band practice met at the same time as organic chemistry.” Supported by a trumpet scholarship, Samms was forced to choose between music and chemistry until organic professor Kathryn Boyle (left) intervened. Boyle told Samms she would take him on for a one-on-one independent study. “She’s the reason I stuck with chemistry,” Samms says.

2003
Hooked on drug testing


During graduate school at Wichita State University, Samms researched small molecules that mimic Parkinson’s disease in cells, but he didn’t envision an academic career. “I needed to visibly see that I was making a difference.” Then one day in 2007, he was offered a teaching assistant position for a new forensic science course. Samms helped create laboratory exercises, including one where he would “give undergrad students a white powder” and teach them how to identify drugs such as marijuana and cocaine. He simultaneously interned as a chemist at a county crime lab.

2008
Beyond the usual suspects


Samms moved to Houston to work at the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences to identify substances obtained by law enforcement. At first, he saw the usual suspects: cocaine, marijuana, and methamphetamine. “In early 2010, we started seeing these crazy things called designer drugs,” where minor chemical modifications complicated a molecule’s legal status, he says. The lab was also at the front lines of identifying synthetic cannabinoids and methcathinones, a class of drugs commonly called bath salts. “We got to the point where we were almost seeing a new type of substance every day, so we got all kinds of analytical puzzles.”

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Desmond Bostick/ Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences (HCIFS)
Warren Samms is the director of toxicology and chemistry at the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.
Credit: Desmond Bostick/ Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences (HCIFS)

Today
Forefront of forensic chemistry


“There is never a dull moment” at his job, which has led Samms to testify as an expert witness in court and before Texas legislative committees. In 2013, Samms became the institute’s director of toxicology and chemistry. Recently, his team has seen an uptick in designer fentanyls—deadly synthetic opioids—and he doesn’t see the designer drug trend slowing down. People often ask Samms if his job is like CSI. He laughs and says no. “We use actual science.”

Know a chemist with an interesting career path? Tell C&EN about it at cenm.ag/careerladder.

Check C&ENjobs for the latest job listings, as well as featured videos on what chemists do.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Career Ladder: Michael Mullowney
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Project SEED scholar Michelle Melo
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Career Ladder: Joan Frye

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE