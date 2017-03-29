Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Crystal structure databases to have single portal

Organizations developing one-stop data deposition and search tool for organic and inorganic species

by Jyllian Kemsley
March 29, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Tomislav Friščić/McGill U
Structure of the oxalate mineral stepanovite, which is a naturally occurring metal-organic framework composed of [NaFe(C2O4)3]2– with [Mg(H2O)6]2+ in the pores (Sci. Adv. 2016, DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.1600621). This structure is in CSD.
Structure of stepanovite.
Credit: Tomislav Friščić/McGill U
Structure of the oxalate mineral stepanovite, which is a naturally occurring metal-organic framework composed of [NaFe(C2O4)3]2– with [Mg(H2O)6]2+ in the pores (Sci. Adv. 2016, DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.1600621). This structure is in CSD.

Two of the main crystallographic structure databases, the Cambridge Structural Database (CSD) and the Inorganic Crystal Structure Database (ICSD), will have a single portal for users to deposit and search for data starting later this year, their operating organizations announced on March 27.

CSD contains 875,000 entries for organic and metal-organic species and is operated by the Cambridge Crystallographic Data Centre in England. ICSD contains 187,000 inorganic structures and is operated by FIZ Karlsruhe—Leibniz Institute for Information Infrastructure.

The ability to search both databases simultaneously “will be of tremendous value for researchers, especially those that work at the interface of organic, inorganic, and coordination chemistry,” comments Tomislav Friščić, a chemistry professor at McGill University and a member of the governing council of the American Crystallographic Association. “Modern chemical science is all about crossing borders and interfaces, so this is really a constructive and timely development.”

“All of the existing expert data curation and publishing processes will remain in place” to ensure high-quality information, the database operators say in a press release. “The new joint deposition and access portals will be built in Cambridge and based on the Cambridge Crystallographic Data Centre’s recently developed infrastructure for data deposition, processing, searching, and sharing, all extended to meet the needs of the inorganic chemistry community.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bourne Will Lead NIH Big Data Effort
SciFinder Adds Experimental Procedures
Deliberating Data

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE