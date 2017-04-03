Rigoberto Hernandez is Herty medalist

Rigoberto Hernandez is the recipient of the 2017 Herty Medal, awarded by the Georgia Section of the American Chemical Society. The award recognizes outstanding work and service by a chemist in the Southeast U.S. Hernandez is the Gompf Family Professor at Johns Hopkins University and adjunct professor at Georgia Institute of Technology, where he served on the faculty for 20 years.
The award recognizes Hernandez “for transforming our view of chemical dynamics in nonequilibrium environments, his creative approaches to improving diversity within the chemistry profession, and his leadership at the local and national levels of the American Chemical Society.” The medal will be presented at the 83rd Herty Award Celebration on Sept. 7.
