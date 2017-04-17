BMS compounds go to Biogen, Roche

Bristol-Myers Squibb has struck separate agreements to license BMS-986168, an anti-eTau compound in development for progressive supranuclear palsy, to Biogen and BMS-986089, an antimyostatin adnectin in development for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, to Roche. Biogen will pay $300 million plus milestones of up to $410 million. Roche will pay $170 million plus milestones of up to $205 million. BMS says the deals will allow it to prioritize other drugs in its pipeline. It got BMS-986168 with its 2014 acquisition of iPierian.
