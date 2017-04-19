Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Ashland to buy Pharmachem for $660 million

Deal will add specialized supplement and fragrance ingredients to Ashland’s food and personal care businesses

by Melody M. Bomgardner
April 19, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Pharmachem’s Phase 2 Carb Controller, made from an extract of white kidney beans, is purported to reduce the caloric impact of starchy food.
The image shows a handful of dry, white kidney beans.
Credit: Shutterstock
Pharmachem’s Phase 2 Carb Controller, made from an extract of white kidney beans, is purported to reduce the caloric impact of starchy food.

Ashland has agreed to acquire New Jersey-based Pharmachem Laboratories, a manufacturer of supplements and specialty ingredients for the wellness and personal care industries, for $660 million in cash.

The deal will deepen Ashland’s move into consumer markets and shrink the industrial portion of its business. The company has been shifting focus since 2011, when it bought International Specialty Products (ISP). In 2014, Ashland sold its water technologies business. Ashland is also working to spin off Valvoline, its motor oil and oil change retail operation.

The acquisition of ISP brought structural ingredients such as emulsifiers and polymers for the personal care, detergents, and food and beverage markets, along with pharmaceutical excipients. Pharmachem will add specialty active ingredients such as botanical extracts and vitamins.

Pharmachem’s 2016 revenues were approximately $300 million. The company markets a number of branded supplements, including Phase 2 Carb Controller, an extract from white kidney beans said to reduce the caloric impact of starchy foods. Other Pharmachem supplements claim to block glucose, lower cholesterol, and decrease wrinkles.

In addition to branded products, Pharmachem supplies vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and botanical extracts to downstream supplement makers. The firm also extracts the fragrance ingredient sclareol from the clary sage plant and nicotine from tobacco. And it operates a custom processing and manufacturing business.

According to Ashland, the purchase will boost earnings as early as this year and bring roughly $10 million in cost synergies. It will shift the proportion of Ashland’s sales to consumer pharmaceutical markets from 36% to 42%.

In a note to clients, Longbow Research stock analyst Dmitry Silversteyn called the purchase of Pharmachem a solid strategic move, but he questioned the steep price Ashland agreed to pay. “Ashland management appears to have its work cut out to make the Pharmachem transaction value-creating,” he wrote.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

IFF to sell cosmetics unit
DSM to acquire First Choice Ingredients
Symrise will buy Sensient’s fragrance unit

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE