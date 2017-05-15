Pfizer gets Sangamo hemophilia treatment

Pfizer has licensed Sangamo Therapeutics’ gene therapy programs for hemophilia A, including SB-525, which is expected to enter the clinic this quarter. Sangamo will get $70 million up front plus milestone payments of up to $300 million. Pfizer is already partnered with Spark Therapeutics on a gene therapy for hemophilia B. Last year Pfizer spent $150 million to acquire Bamboo Therapeutics and its gene therapy manufacturing facility.
