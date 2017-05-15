Advertisement

People

Robert M. Oliver III

by Linda Wang
May 15, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 20
Robert Marion Oliver III
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Patrick Mullins
A photo of Robert Marion Oliver III.
Credit: Courtesy of Patrick Mullins

Robert M. Oliver III, 48, died on Nov. 9, 2016, in Gales Ferry, Conn.

“Rob was a gentle giant, always kind and friendly. He was a scholar, athlete, chemist, and coach. He was straight-talking and stoic, a genuine person who strove to do his best in every situation. Specializing in synthetic organic chemistry, Rob was an accomplished scientist who was well respected by his peers and leaders. He worked at Pfizer Global R&D for more than 18 years. He contributed to many projects seeking to deliver new medicines. Among his many scientific achievements, Rob was a coauthor or coinventor on more than 25 papers and patents.”—Patrick Mullins, friend and colleague

Most recent title: scientist, Pfizer Worldwide Medicinal Chemistry

Education: B.S., chemistry, University of California, Davis, 1990; M.S., education, Sacred Heart University, 2015

Survivors: parents, Robert Jr. and Lauretta; sister, Stephanie

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

