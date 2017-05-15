Robert M. Oliver III, 48, died on Nov. 9, 2016, in Gales Ferry, Conn.
“Rob was a gentle giant, always kind and friendly. He was a scholar, athlete, chemist, and coach. He was straight-talking and stoic, a genuine person who strove to do his best in every situation. Specializing in synthetic organic chemistry, Rob was an accomplished scientist who was well respected by his peers and leaders. He worked at Pfizer Global R&D for more than 18 years. He contributed to many projects seeking to deliver new medicines. Among his many scientific achievements, Rob was a coauthor or coinventor on more than 25 papers and patents.”—Patrick Mullins, friend and colleague
Most recent title: scientist, Pfizer Worldwide Medicinal Chemistry
Education: B.S., chemistry, University of California, Davis, 1990; M.S., education, Sacred Heart University, 2015
Survivors: parents, Robert Jr. and Lauretta; sister, Stephanie
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter