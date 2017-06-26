Merck KGaA spins off immuno-oncology firm

Merck KGaA’s corporate venture arm has created a new company, iOnctura, based on two potential drugs from its health care R&D portfolio and three from Cancer Research Technology, the commercial arm of the nonprofit Cancer Research UK. Catherine Pickering, CEO and cofounder of iOnctura, says the firm’s goal is to modulate immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment to maximize the potential of checkpoint inhibitor drugs. The firm has access to supplies of avelumab, a checkpoint inhibitor being developed by Merck and Pfizer.
