Start-up Repare uses synthetic lethality

Repare Therapeutics has launched with $68 million in financing to develop drugs that target genetically defined weaknesses in cancer. Repare was started by three academic scientists and nurtured for 18 months by Versant Ventures. In that time, the company used a CRISPR-enabled drug discovery concept, known as synthetic lethality, to identify several promising oncology targets and multiple preclinical molecules, Versant says. Another start-up, Tango Therapeutics, launched in March to exploit synthetic lethality.
