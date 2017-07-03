Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Organic onions are richer in flavonoids

A six-year comparison of organic versus conventional onions shows higher levels of phytochemicals thought to promote health

by Alla Katsnelson
July 3, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Organically grown Red Baron onions (shown) have higher levels of flavonoids, on average, than conventionally grown ones.
A photograph of Red Baron onions with small red bulbs and green stems.
Credit: Shutterstock
Organically grown Red Baron onions (shown) have higher levels of flavonoids, on average, than conventionally grown ones.

Many shoppers believe organic vegetables are healthier than their conventionally grown counterparts. But previous studies of differences between the two types of produce have relied on vegetables bought off the shelf or have encompassed just a couple of years of side-by-side growth, making it difficult to rule out the effects of annual differences in weather or other factors. Researchers from the Teagasc Ashtown Food Research Centre have now compared organic and conventional cultivation of two varieties of onions grown in the same location over six seasons. They report that organic onions contain a significantly higher amount of two types of flavonoids, which are compounds that some studies have shown may protect against chronic health conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and cancer (J. Agric. Food Chem. 2017, DOI: 10.1021/acs.jafc.7b01352). Between 2009 and 2014, the team grew Red Baron (red) and Hyskin (yellow) onions using both conventional cultivation, which includes the use of mineral fertilizers and synthetic pesticides, and European Union organic farming methods, which largely exclude those practices. They analyzed the compounds, including red anthocyanin flavonoids and the yellow flavonoid quercetin, in freeze-dried onion extracts using high-performance liquid chromatography and other techniques. Overall, the total flavonoid content was 10 to 50% higher by dry weight in the organic onions. The team attributes the flavonoid gap primarily to the differences in soil management and pest control. In organic farming, plants experience more stress, explains study author Dilip K. Rai, which prompts them to generate secondary metabolites such as flavonoids as a defense mechanism.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Funding for climate-friendly agriculture misdirected, EU audit finds
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Thirdhand smoke detected in nonsmoking facility
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Zeolite filters out carcinogens from smoke flavoring

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE